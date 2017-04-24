Obama At U Of C Today – News With Mary Dixon

Former President Barack Obama is back in town. He’ll make his first official post-presidential appearance this morning at the University of Chicago, where he’ll talk with young people about civic engagement and community organizing … The Wheaton College community is in mourning, after a student was killed in a freak accident as he volunteered at a track meet … Congress returns to work after spring break. Members are facing a budget deadline Friday and President Trump’s expectations for progress on health care and tax reform, and money for a Mexican border wall … China’s President Xi is calling for restraint, as a US carrier group heads toward the Korean peninsula. North Korea has reportedly detained a third US citizen … Nearly all of the candidates for French president have endorsed yesterday’s leader in the second-round runoff. Centrist Emmanuel Macron will face far-right nationalist Marine LePen in two weeks … US astronaut Peggy Whitson has marked her 535th day on the International Space Station — the most for any American astronaut … The Bulls lost to tie up their playoff series with the Celtics … The Cubs lost in Cincinatti and the White Sox won at home … It’ll be sunny today and in the low-70s … but cooler near the lake.