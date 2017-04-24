Obama At U Of C Today – News With Mary Dixon

April 24, 2017 8:18 AM By Mary Dixon
Filed Under: Barack Obama, Bulls, Cubs, French election, North Korea, President Trump, University of Chicago, Wheaton College, White Sox

Former President Barack Obama is back in town. He’ll make his first official post-presidential appearance this morning at the University of Chicago, where he’ll talk with young people about civic engagement and community organizing … The Wheaton College community is in mourning, after a student was killed in a freak accident as he volunteered at a track meet … Congress returns to work after spring break. Members are facing a budget deadline Friday and President Trump’s expectations for progress on health care and tax reform, and money for a Mexican border wall … China’s President Xi is calling for restraint, as a US carrier group heads toward the Korean peninsula. North Korea has reportedly detained a third US citizen … Nearly all of the candidates for French president have endorsed yesterday’s leader in the second-round runoff. Centrist Emmanuel Macron will face far-right nationalist Marine LePen in two weeks … US astronaut Peggy Whitson has marked her 535th day on the International Space Station — the most for any American astronaut … The Bulls lost to tie up their playoff series with the Celtics … The Cubs lost in Cincinatti and the White Sox won at home … It’ll be sunny today and in the low-70s … but cooler near the lake.

