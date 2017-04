The New Pornographers performed a Live From Studio X session this past Friday in front of a packed room of 93XRT fans at the Beat Kitchen.

As a group of talented songwriters, it could be tough to develop their songs. Thankfully, they have it down to a science and is highlighted with their latest album ‘Whiteout Conditions’.

In this conversation with Ryan Arnold, The New Pornographers take you through their songwriting process and how they choose songs to end up on an album.

