Local Anesthetic Playlist For Sunday, April 23, 2017 [Playlist & Free Download]

Here’s what we heard on last night’s Local Anesthetic. The Bishop’s Daredevil Stunt Club Don’t Buy This Record. Next gig for them is at the Elbo Room on May 19. Max Subar‘s In a Dream. His release show is this Sunday at space. Girl Named Nino “Four Letter Words”. Nino will be Uncommon Ground this Saturday. Radio Shaq off their Cool Bodies EP. They’ll open for Dressy Bessy tomorrow night at the Subterranean. Penthouse Sweets In the House of the Penthouse Sweets. They’re at Live Wire this Saturday night. Also, Layla Frankel‘s Tame the Fox. Layla is at SPACE this Sunday night, April 30. That’s also the night I’ll be back with more new Chicago music on Local Anesthetic here on XRT. Thanks for listening.
- Local Anesthetic Playlist – April 23, 2017:
- The Bishop’s Daredevil Stunt Club “Up the Stairs”
- Max Subar “Green and Blue”
- Girl Named Nino “Four Letter Words”
- Radio Shaq “Palindrome”
- Penthouse Sweets “Yeah It’s Gone”
- Layla Frankel “Creature of Habit”
