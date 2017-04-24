Emma Mac’s Night Bike Ride To Work

One of my favorite things about living in this fine city in the warmer weather is biking in to work. The exercise, the views of the city, the parking money saved – I can’t preach about it enough. And biking Chicago at night feels like a different city altogether, because Chicago is a city that sleeps. Zipping down Milwaukee with few cars in sight, it’s easy to think you own the place.

For those brave souls who bike all year round, I salute you, but I’m unfortunately not one of you. No, my days are limited so I am very much taking advantage of it while the weather is nice. I biked with a go-pro last week in an attempt to share the magic. Check it out and be safe out there, bikers.

