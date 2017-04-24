Emma Mac’s Night Bike Ride To Work

April 24, 2017 10:18 AM

One of my favorite things about living in this fine city in the warmer weather is biking in to work. The exercise, the views of the city, the parking money saved – I can’t preach about it enough. And biking Chicago at night feels like a different city altogether, because Chicago is a city that sleeps. Zipping down Milwaukee with few cars in sight, it’s easy to think you own the place.

For those brave souls who bike all year round, I salute you, but I’m unfortunately not one of you. No, my days are limited so I am very much taking advantage of it while the weather is nice. I biked with a go-pro last week in an attempt to share the magic. Check it out and be safe out there, bikers.

This summer, make exploring the shops, architecture and restaurants of Chicago part of your plans.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live