Watch Bruce Springsteen Surprise Set at Steven Van Zandt Concert

By Robyn Collins

When Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul took the stage Sunday night (April 22) at Paramount Theater in New Jersey, fans were expecting a great show — but they got a bonus when Bruce Springsteen joined the band for a couple of songs.

The show took place at the New Jersey Asbury Music and Film Festival. After Van Zandt introduced The Boss as his “brother from another mother,” the two performed “It’s Been a Long Time,” from the 1991 album Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes and Chuck Berry’s “Bye Bye Johnny.”

During the rest of the set, Van Zandt previewed some songs from his upcoming album, Soulfire, which is scheduled for release on May 19.