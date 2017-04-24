Ben Harper To Headline XRT Taste Concert At The 37th Annual Taste Of Chicago

The City of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) is offering a “TASTE” of the music lineup at this year’s 37th Annual Taste of Chicago.

Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals will perform at the Petrillo Music Shell on Friday, July 7. Chicago rock band, Twin Peaks will open.

The full music lineup will be announced on Tuesday, May 2.

Ben Harper is three-time GRAMMY® Award winner and is known for his skills on the guitar, along with vocals and live performances, and plays an eclectic mix of blues, folk, soul, raggae and rock.

Chicago band, Twin Peaks will open the show.

Presented by 93XRT, the concert will begin at 5:30 p.m.

General seating tickets for the Taste of Chicago concerts will go on sale Friday, May 5, at tasteofchicago.us. Admission to Taste is FREE and for all concerts at the Petrillo Music Shell, the lawn is FREE.

Happening this July 5–9 in Grant Park, the Taste of Chicago is the nation’s premier free outdoor food festival showcasing the diversity of Chicago’s authentic dining scene and featuring concerts, chef demonstrations, art showcases and other family-friendly activities.

For additional information on the FREE admission festival, visit tasteofchicago.us. Join the conversation on Facebook at Taste of Chicago and follow us on Twitter, @TasteofChi (#TasteofChicago).