Ben Harper On Why The Innocent Criminals Took A Break – “We Had A Lot To Prove To Each Other As People”

Today, we announced that Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals will perform the XRT Taste Concert at the Taste of Chicago on July 7th.

Harper came by XRT’s BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage last year the heels of his first release with The Innocent Criminals. Outside of talking about the new record, he revealed why the group took some time off in the first place.

Watch his full interview with Marty Lennartz above.

