Tonight hear new blues by TajMo (Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ together), Robert Cray and Valerie June. Also, Albert King is our Artist of the Week as we celebrate his birth on April 25, 1923. And, hear the latest from the red hot Chicago blues scene including new blues by Billy Flynn and Mike Ledbetter with monster Mike Welch. Blues Breakers 9p-10p every Monday on 93XRT.