Saturday Morning Flashback: 1996 [Playlist]

It was the year that brought us the Coen brothers’ film Fargo (#1 on our Listener Poll), Michael Jordan teamed up with Looney Tunes stars in Space Jam, Craig Kilborn hosted The Daily Show on Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon introduced Blues Clues.
But those are visual highlights – on Flashback, the music takes center stage!
Coming up:
April 29 – 1973
May 6 – 1980
This Week’s Playlist: 1996
Song – Artist
- 8 am
- One Headlight – The Wallflowers
- The Distance – Cake
- Love Somebody – The Subdudes
- Key West Intermezzo – John Mellencamp
- Hope in a Hopeless World – Widespread Panic
- Good Day for the Blues – Storyville
- Bittersweet Me – R.E.M.
- Sunny Came Home – Shawn Colvin
- The Freshman – The Verve Pipe
- Private Conversation – Lyle Lovett
- 9 am
- Jack-Ass – Beck
- There’s Gotta be a Change – Jonny Lang
- Crash Into Me – The Dave Matthews Band
- Who You Are – Pearl Jam
- Dead Man Walking – Bruce Springsteen
- Ain’t Got Me – Paul Westerberg
- That’s Not Love – Keb Mo
- A Long December – Counting Crows
- One of Us – Prince
- 10 am
- Big Me – Foo Fighters
- Outtasite – Wilco
- Standing Outside a Broken Phonebooth… – Primitive Radio Gods
- Barely Breathing – Duncan Shiek
- Feel Alright – Steve Earle
- Desperately Wanting – Better Than Ezra
- Fly Like an Eagle – Seal
- Jealousy – Natalie Merchant
- Waiting for the Sun (On XRT Vol. 3) – The Jayhawks
- Push – Matchbox 20
- Next Time That You Leave – Bob Mould
- 11 am
- A Change – Sheryl Crow
- The Wake-up Bomb – R.E.M.
- Gold to Me – Ben Harper
- Mas y Mas – Los Lobos
- Ladder – Joan Osborne
- Money Makes the Monkey Dance – Nil Lara
- Follow You Down – The Gin Blossoms
- Santeria – Sublime
- Monday – Wilco
