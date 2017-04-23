Saturday Morning Flashback: 1996 [Playlist]

April 23, 2017 9:18 AM

It was the year that brought us the Coen brothers’ film Fargo (#1 on our Listener Poll), Michael Jordan teamed up with Looney Tunes stars in Space Jam, Craig Kilborn hosted The Daily Show on Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon introduced Blues Clues.

But those are visual highlights – on Flashback, the music takes center stage!

Coming up:
April 29 – 1973
May 6 – 1980

This Week’s Playlist: 1996

    Song – Artist

  • 8 am
  • One Headlight – The Wallflowers
  • The Distance – Cake
  • Love Somebody – The Subdudes
  • Key West Intermezzo – John Mellencamp
  • Hope in a Hopeless World – Widespread Panic
  • Good Day for the Blues – Storyville
  • Bittersweet Me – R.E.M.
  • Sunny Came Home – Shawn Colvin
  • The Freshman – The Verve Pipe
  • Private Conversation – Lyle Lovett
  • 9 am
  • Jack-Ass – Beck
  • There’s Gotta be a Change – Jonny Lang
  • Crash Into Me – The Dave Matthews Band
  • Who You Are – Pearl Jam
  • Dead Man Walking – Bruce Springsteen
  • Ain’t Got Me – Paul Westerberg
  • That’s Not Love – Keb Mo
  • A Long December – Counting Crows
  • One of Us – Prince
  • 10 am
  • Big Me – Foo Fighters
  • Outtasite – Wilco
  • Standing Outside a Broken Phonebooth… – Primitive Radio Gods
  • Barely Breathing – Duncan Shiek
  • Feel Alright – Steve Earle
  • Desperately Wanting – Better Than Ezra
  • Fly Like an Eagle – Seal
  • Jealousy – Natalie Merchant
  • Waiting for the Sun (On XRT Vol. 3) – The Jayhawks
  • Push – Matchbox 20
  • Next Time That You Leave – Bob Mould
  • 11 am
  • A Change – Sheryl Crow
  • The Wake-up Bomb – R.E.M.
  • Gold to Me – Ben Harper
  • Mas y Mas – Los Lobos
  • Ladder – Joan Osborne
  • Money Makes the Monkey Dance – Nil Lara
  • Follow You Down – The Gin Blossoms
  • Santeria – Sublime
  • Monday – Wilco

    • View More Saturday Morning Flashback Playlists

    Download FREE Music

    Connect With XRT On Facebook

More from Saturday Morning Flashback
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live