New Chicago Music On This Sunday Night’s Local Anesthetic

Leaning a little mellow this week but I’ll have solid tunes from solid artists throughout Local Anesthetic‘s show of new Chicago music. In addition to needing a much shorter name, The Bishop’s Daredevil Stunt Club have a strong outing with Don’t Buy This Record. Singer-songwriter Max Subar releases In A Dream this Friday. The ever-evolving Nino Arobelidze impresses with a couple of new tracks. I’ll be spinning one with lyrics about the niceties of Humboldt Park in the spring. Who knew? Radio Shaq. SHAQ. Get it? You will. Love the new side from Penthouse Sweets. In the House of Penthouse Sweets has hints of Exile on Main Street, Ryan Adams and Cortez the Killer. Imagine that. We’ll wrap up with the new EP from Layla Frankel. All this/that on a show of new Chicago music on Local Anesthetic this Sunday night at 7:30 on XRT.

