Len & Lee: Blackhawks Down, Cubs Up from Hibernation [Listen]

April 21, 2017 8:58 AM By Chris Cwiak
Filed Under: Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Len & Lin, Len Kasper, Milwaukee Brewers, MLB, NHL, Pittsburgh Pirates, PNC Park, Starling Marte, Wrigley Field

The Cubs helped to relieve some of the angst of their loyal fanbase by snapping a four-game skid with come-from-behind victories in their last two contests at home against the Brewers. As the Cubs head out on the road to face the Reds this weekend, they’ve still only lost one series all year: the sweep at Wrigley to the Pirates, whom they’ll face off against at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. And the Pirates will have to attempt another sweep without star outfielder Starling Marte, who’s serving an 80-game suspension for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing-drug policy.

Len Kasper returns to join Lin Brehmer (or in this case, Frank E. Lee) on the XRT Morning Show at 8:30am Mondays & Fridays to talk about your World Series champion Chicago Cubs. Len & Lin: the returning champs of baseball and rock n roll.

