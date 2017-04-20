The Trippiest Music Videos That’ll Make You Say “Whoa”

Sometimes there’s nothing better than getting lost in a music video wormhole on YouTube. It’s an easy way for you to kill a few hours and get a satisfying blend of audio/visual goodness.

If you’re looking for the perfect psychedelic music video to fit the mood, these 5 videos should be at the front of your playlist.

Animal Collective – “My Girls”

You can really choose any Animal Collective video for its psychedelic sensation, but “My Girls” takes the cake as one of their best. The Merriweather Post Pavilion tune is simple, yet tinged with beautiful colors and eye-grabbing effects.

Air – “Sing Sang Sung”

This one feels like you’re playing an old school Nintendo side-scroller. It’s also immensely satisfying to see the ball hit objects right on rhythm.

Bjork – “Notget”

If you have a virtual reality player, strap it on because this was meant to be seen in VR. If you don’t have one, enjoy it anyway because it’s fantastic.

The Chemical Brothers – “Let Forever Be”

The Chemical Brothers tune features Noel Gallagher on vocals and consistently finds itself on lists of the best music videos. It’s hard to believe this video was released in 1999 as the special effects used in the video top stuff that’s being put out there today.

Tame Impala – Feels Like We Only Go Backwards

This video is all animation, but is mesmerizing.

