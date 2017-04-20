The Trippiest Music Videos That’ll Make You Say “Whoa”

April 20, 2017 10:28 AM By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Air, Animal Collective, Bjork, Tame Impala, The Chemical Brothers

Sometimes there’s nothing better than getting lost in a music video wormhole on YouTube. It’s an easy way for you to kill a few hours and get a satisfying blend of audio/visual goodness.

If you’re looking for the perfect psychedelic music video to fit the mood, these 5 videos should be at the front of your playlist.

Animal Collective – “My Girls”

You can really choose any Animal Collective video for its psychedelic sensation, but “My Girls” takes the cake as one of their best. The Merriweather Post Pavilion tune is simple, yet tinged with beautiful colors and eye-grabbing effects.

Air – “Sing Sang Sung”

This one feels like you’re playing an old school Nintendo side-scroller. It’s also immensely satisfying to see the ball hit objects right on rhythm.

Bjork – “Notget”

If you have a virtual reality player, strap it on because this was meant to be seen in VR. If you don’t have one, enjoy it anyway because it’s fantastic.

The Chemical Brothers – “Let Forever Be”

The Chemical Brothers tune features Noel Gallagher on vocals and consistently finds itself on lists of the best music videos. It’s hard to believe this video was released in 1999 as the special effects used in the video top stuff that’s being put out there today.

Tame Impala – Feels Like We Only Go Backwards

This video is all animation, but is mesmerizing.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

More from Marty Rosenbaum
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live