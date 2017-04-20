The New York Times Shows Us What 2,000 Calories Looks Like

We’ve all heard about the “2,000 calories per day” recommendation. This is very one-size-fits all, and it obviously doesn’t apply to, say, cross-fit junkies whose bodies are essentially like cranked-up furnaces for most of the day, but generally, most people would probably be better off consuming fewer calories. Eating at home as much as possible and cooking for yourself is a great way to eat healthier, but we all live busy lives and grabbing food on the go is our only option a lot of the time, so to give you an idea just how quickly the calories add up, “The Failing New York Times” (Sad!) has put it into pictures for us. BTW, I kid. I’m a yuge fan of The New York Times. They do tremendous, terrific reporting and I check in with them at least a few times every week, which is how I came across this post.

A couple of examples of what adds up to 2,000 calories…

Chipotle – Carnitas burrito (945), chips and guacamole (770), Coke (276).

Potbelly – Orange Mango juice (250), big Italian sandwich with mayonnaise (1,088), chips (220), cookie (420).

Yeah, it’s pretty scary how fast it adds up. See the full article with photos here.