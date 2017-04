Album sales generally spike when an artist passes away.

When it’s an artist like Prince, sales skyrocket.

According to Billboard, Prince sold the most albums in 2016 with a total of 2.23 million sales. He narrowly beat out Adele who finished with 2.21 million.

Incredibly, a bulk of Prince’s album & songs sales occurred in the month following his death. From April 21 to May 19, 2016, a total of 5.65 million album & song sales were registered out of the 7.7 million Prince had in 2016.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram