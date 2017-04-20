Prince, Mavis Staples, Sheryl Crow – New Noise at Nine. Thursday April 20, 2017

Check out the whole playlist from this week’s show below. The best way you can support the artists you hear on New Noise at Nine is to buy their music and, whenever possible, buy from a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

Your pal,

–Ryan A.

PS – Record Store Day is Saturday. Marty Lennartz, Frank E. Lee, and I are playing vinyl all day starting at 12 noon.

**

Alt-J – “In Cold Blood”

Mavis Staples with Win and Regine from Arcade Fire – “Slippery People”

Dan Auerbach – “Shine On Me”

Lana Del Rey – “Love”

Foxygen – “Follow The Leader”

Prince – “Deliverance”

Gorillaz – “We Got The Power”

Sheryl Crow – “We Got The Power”

Ryan Adams – “Doomsday”

Blondie – “Long Time”

Father John Misty – “Ballad Of The Dying Man”

Lindsey Buckingham / Christine McVie – “In My World”