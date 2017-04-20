“Oh S&*$!” Radiohead Poke Fun At Their Recent Technical Problems With Brilliant Concert Moment

April 20, 2017 12:14 PM By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Radiohead

Technical problems marred Radiohead’s otherwise fantastic Coachella set this past weekend.

They faced similar problems at their recent concert at Berkeley’s Greek Theatre. This time, it created a brilliant live music moment.

During the song “Giving Up The Ghost”, Jonny Greenwood loops Thom Yorke’s vocals to create a beautiful soundscape. Unfortunately, Yorke saw that something was off and uttered “oh s$&@” into the mic.

Fortunately, Greenwood captured the moment and ended up looping it beautifully in the song causing Yorke to crack up.

