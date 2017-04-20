“Oh S&*$!” Radiohead Poke Fun At Their Recent Technical Problems With Brilliant Concert Moment

Technical problems marred Radiohead’s otherwise fantastic Coachella set this past weekend.

They faced similar problems at their recent concert at Berkeley’s Greek Theatre. This time, it created a brilliant live music moment.

During the song “Giving Up The Ghost”, Jonny Greenwood loops Thom Yorke’s vocals to create a beautiful soundscape. Unfortunately, Yorke saw that something was off and uttered “oh s$&@” into the mic.

Fortunately, Greenwood captured the moment and ended up looping it beautifully in the song causing Yorke to crack up.

