It’s 4/20 – News With Mary Dixon

On this April 20th — 4/20 — people backing legalized marijuana use are planning smoke-ins around the country. (There are a number of stories about why 4/20 is a holiday for weed enthusiasts. Ask a friend.) In Washington, DC, demonstrators on Capitol Hill are reportedly going to try to hand out free joints to Congressmembers. Illinois lawmakers heard testimony on a proposal to legalize it here …A Cook County judge will rule next week on a Chicago Public Schools funding lawsuit against the State of Illinois … Governor Rauner is catching heat from reproductive rights advocates. He ran as a pro-choice candidate three years ago but is now promising to veto a measure that would keep abortion legal in Illinois if the Supreme Court overturns Roe-v-Wade. Chicago’s Cardinal Cupich praised Rauner’s veto plan … Two more courts have stayed two more executions in Arkansas … Secretary of State Tillerson says the Trump administration is conducting a thorough review of the deal to restrict Iran’s nuclear program … Russia is shutting down a UN Security Council condemnation of North Korea’s latest missile test … CBS News reports the CIA and FBI are investigating what may be the worst breach in CIA history. They’re looking for an insider who leaked information on tools used to spy on smartphones and tvs to Wikileaks … The Cubs came back to beat the Brewers … the White Sox lost in New York … and it’s do or die tonight for the Blackhawks in Nashville … There’s a chance of rain this morning. Otherwise, it’ll be breezy and near 70 degrees.