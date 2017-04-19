Why You Shouldn’t Keep Wearing Festival Wristbands Once The Fest Is Over

Festival season is upon us and in recent years it’s become fashionable to wear your wristbands from past music festivals. Whether or not it’s used as a sense of nostalgia or as a fashion accessory, it’s not sanitary.

A team of scientists (via NME) ran a germ test to see how gross old wristbands were.

The results found that a two year old wristband had “a concentration of around 9,000 micrococci and 2,000 staphylococci bacteria on them.”

What does this mean? Scientist Dr. Allison Cottell explained,

“Staphylococci are usually harmless although they can cause boils and infections of cuts and grazes, and can also cause a form of acute food poisoning if they are ingested. It would be advisable not to wear them if working in industries such as healthcare or food preparation, where there is a risk that the bacteria may spread to other people.”

Moral of the story? Don’t wear the wristband once the fest is over!

