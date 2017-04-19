This Week’s Giveaways

Take a look at what we’re giving away on 93XRT.com this week! Click on the links below to enter the contest.
Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see North Mississippi Allstars!
Enter for your chance to attend an exclusive soundcheck party with The xx!
Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Feist!
Win Tickets to See Laura Marling
Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Laura Marling!
Win Tickets to See Robin Trower!
Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Robin Trower!
Win Tickets to See Toad & the Wet Sprocket!
Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Toad & the Wet Sprocket!