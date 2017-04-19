This Week’s Giveaways

April 19, 2017 3:29 PM

Take a look at what we’re giving away on 93XRT.com this week! Click on the links below to enter the contest.

North Mississippi Allstars

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see North Mississippi Allstars!

The xx

Enter for your chance to attend an exclusive soundcheck party with The xx!

Win Tickets to See Feist!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Feist!

Win Tickets to See Laura Marling

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Laura Marling!

Win Tickets to See Robin Trower!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Robin Trower!

Win Tickets to See Toad & the Wet Sprocket!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Toad & the Wet Sprocket!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live