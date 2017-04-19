Local Anesthetic Playlist For Sunday, March 19, 2017 [Playlist & Free Download]

Here’s the thing with my life right now; if I don’t get the previous night’s Local Anesthetic posted on Monday morning, you can pretty kiss it goodbye for at least a few weeks. In this case four, to be exact. Or, four and a half. But who’s counting? Wes Cichosz has been, for one. He’s been waiting by patiently and I just happen to have a moment this afternoon to get this chunk o’ funk up for all the world to hear. Wes is a talented cat on both guitar and sax. Perhaps unbeknownst fully to both you and I, he’s been heard on dozens of records I’ve played on Local Anesthetic over the years including Uptighty, Swimmer, the E-Mics, Cameron McGill and more. This was a fun conversation interspersed with many fine tunes from Wes’ The Moon Threads a Needle. All at the link below. Thank you for listening.



Local Anesthetic Playlist – March 19, 2017 with special guest, Wes Cichosz: ”Everybody Says”

”The Moon Threads a Needle”

”Bottle Made of Twine”

”Birds of November 6”

