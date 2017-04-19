Having a Wacky Week? Blame it on Retrograde Mercury! [Playlist]

Well my fellow hippie listeners of 93XRT, the time has come again. Mercury is retrograde. It happens about 3 times per year, and during this month long period a few things are prone to go haywire. According to astrologyzone.com:

“Mercury rules all types of communication, including listening, speaking, learning, reading, editing, researching, negotiating, selling, and buying, as well as transportation, shipping, and travel. When this planet retrogrades, these areas tend to get scrambled or spin out of control.”

Even worse:

“Mercury retrograde periods are notorious for causing computers to crash and for machines, appliances, and other electronic devices to show signs of wear, requiring urgent repair.”

Does any of this sound familiar? Mercury went retrograde on April 9th, and since then I’ve been enjoying attributing every tiny mishap to this planetary phenomenon. Hit the wrong song? Mercury is retrograde. Miscommunication with a coworker? Mercury is retrograde. Drank too many adult beverages on the first nice Saturday of Spring? Nope, sorry. Can’t help you there.

I think you get the idea. Communication and transportation gets a little wacky when Mercury is retrograde. So if you find yourself getting frustrated, be patient and go with the flow. And what helps us go with the flow? Music.

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. Here are a few songs to celebrate Mercury’s retrograde:

“Feels Like We Only Go Backwards” – Tame Impala



“White Rabbit” – Jefferson Airplane



“Flash Delirium” – MGMT



“Watching The Planets” – Flaming Lips



“Space Oddity” – David Bowie



“Television” – Marquee Moon



“Hanging On The Telephone” – The Nerves



“Misunderstood” – Wilco



“Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” – Beatles

