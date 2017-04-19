Former NFL Star Aaron Hernandez Dead In Prison – News With Mary Dixon

April 19, 2017 8:17 AM By Mary Dixon
Prison officials in Massachusetts say the former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez has committed suicide in their custody. Hernandez was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder. The Patriots are due at the White House today to celebrate their Super Bowl victory … The state of Illinois’ budget impasse is going on 22 months, and now it’s downgrading the credit of at least one public university. Moody’s has downgraded the rating for Northeastern Illinois in Chicago, and warns the rest that downgrades might be coming … Those US warships President Trump said were heading for the Korean peninsula, weren’t. Pentagon officials acknowledge miscommunications; the USS Carl Vinson was bound for joint exercises with the Australian Navy in the Indian Ocean … Democrat Jon Ossof has taken a historically conservative Georgia congressional special election to a runoff … Police in Fresno, California, say a gunman was targeting white people when he killed three men at random. The Ohio man who posted video of his murder of an elderly man on Facebook was spotted by police yesterday and killed himself … The Bulls, Cubs and White Sox all won. The Bulls are coming home with a 2-0 lead in the playoffs against the top-seeded Celtics … There’s a good chance of showers and thunderstorms today, with high temperatures in the low-60s before they drop to the 40s later this afternoon.

