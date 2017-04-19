It’s finally spring in Chicagoland, which means longer days, warmer nights and everyone you know from high school and college getting married over the next five months. With every dress and uncomfortable pair of shoes come the conventional love songs you’re going to hear at every party. If you’re one of the lucky ones in love and want something a little different for your special day, we’re here for you. Here are 15 indie songs for your wedding day:

“Still Together” by Mac Demarco – Just a man and his guitar singing about that easy love and the beauty of just being together.

“To Be Alone With You” by Sufjan Stevens – It’s tough to measure the lengths you would go to be with the one you love, but Sufjan Stevens managed to sum it up.

“You and I” by Wilco – Jeff Tweedy and company sing about two people up against the world ready to take on life’s challenges.

“Anonymous Club” by Courtney Barnett – This song is a dreamy piece about being in the company of like-minded friends and loved ones.

“For You” by Sharon Van Etten – This slow, acoustic ditty professes that feeling when all you want to do is be with your someone.

“Sea Of Love” by by Cat Power – Sometimes you want to tell your significant other how you feel so much you might burst, but there’s nothing wrong with that.

“I Found You” by Alabama Shakes – ‘Til death do us part is serious business, but with the right person, so worth it.

“Wonderful (The Way I Feel)” by My Morning Jacket – While not explicitly about love, this sweet song is just about feeling good and loving life.

“Toothpaste Kisses” by The Maccabees – It’s the little things that make a relationship great, and this song outlines the adorable, everyday love.

“5 Years Time” by Noah And The Whale – Who doesn’t want to plan their future with a loved one, especially when it involves a trip to the zoo?

“I’ll Follow You Into The Dark” by Death Cab For Cutie – A bit somber, sure; but you can’t beat the sentiment of dying for or with someone. That’s love.

“You Are The Best Thing” by Ray LaMontagne – It’s amazing how one person can turn a terrible day around.

“Fool For Love” by Lord Huron – He’s willing to put it all on the line – and face off with another man – to win the love of his life.

“Stuck On A Puzzle” by Alex Turner – When the Arctic Monkeys frontman took a minute to write original songs for the movie Submarine, he delivered us this smooth song about being enamored with someone.

“First Day Of My Life” By Bright Eyes – When true love strikes, you realize you never really lived until this person came in to your life.