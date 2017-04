Split Single turned the volume up to 11 at the XRT/Miller Lite Opening Day Broadcast at Yak-Zies this year and sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Watch the performance of “Untry Love” and “Glori” live from Yak-Zies above.

Split Single’s latest record Metal Frames is available to purchase now. You can catch Split Single in a 93XRT Show at Schubas this Saturday, April 22nd. Grab tickets to the show here.

