Tax Day 2017 – News With Mary Dixon

President Trump plans to be in Kenosha today, to sign an executive order changing the the temporary visa program used by companies to hire high-skilled foreign workers. The so-called Buy American and Hire American order will be signed at the Snap-On tool plant. It’s Tax Day, when a lot of us scramble to file our returns … or extensions. Trump’s spokesman Sean Spicer says the president has not released his returns because of audits, and had no answer on whether they’d ever be released … Chicago firefighters are working to put out a big fire in a two-flat in the Albany Park neighborhood … Mayor Emanuel is not saying whether the city’s aviation police force should be disbanded, as he calls their dragging of a seated passenger on a United flight last week ‘unacceptable.’ … The US Supreme Court has stalled Arkansas officials’ drive to execute two murderers. Prison officials plan to execute eight men before their lethal injection drugs expire at the end of the month … North Korea’s deputy UN ambassador accuses the Trump administration of turning the Korean peninsula into the world’s biggest hotspot … British prime minister Theresa May is out with a shock reversal – and is calling for an early general election … The Blackhawks, Cubs and White Sox lost. What the heck is going on? Sunny, breezy and warmer today, with temperatures in the mid-70s this afternoon.