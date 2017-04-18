Ronnie Baker Brooks & Toronzo Cannon In Free Show And Broadcast With Co-Host Shemekia Copeland

It’s our annual Blues Fest kickoff party at Buddy Guy’s Legends on Thursday evening, June 8, 2017. Once again we feature the top acts of the red hot Chicago Blues scene in a celebration of the beginning of the City of Chicago’s biggest festival. It’s the WXRT Blues Breakers Blues Fest Broadcast and will run from 6:30pm to 8:00pm.

All over 21 are invited to attend with no cover charge until 8:00 or listen to the party live on 93XRT. Expect a set from Toronzo and his band, Ronnie and his band, and some brief interview segments with your hosts Shemekia Copeland and Tom Marker. The Chicago Blues Festival takes place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in nearby Millennium Park, June 9-11. Everything you need to know about Blues Fest can be found right here: http://ow.ly/WfH930aXcld Keep in touch with everything about Chicago Blues on Blues Breakers on Mondays at 9pm on 93xrt.