Get Your Limited Edition Vinyl Copy Of ONXRT Vol. 18 On Record Store Day

Celebrate Record Store Day 2017 with 93XRT by picking up a special, limited edition vinyl copy of ONXRT: Live from the Archives, Vol. 18!

Pick it up at one of these local record stores!

– Beverly Records, 11612 Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60643

– Dave’s Records, 2604 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614

– Laurie’ Planet of Sound, 4639 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60625

– Reckless Records, 26 E Madison St, Chicago, IL 60602

– Rediscover Records, 9 S Spring St, Elgin, IL 60120

– Reggies Record Breakers, 2105 S State St, Chicago, IL 60616

– Val’s Halla Records, 239 Harrison St, Oak Park, IL 60304

ONXRT: Live from the Archives, Volume 18 includes the following tracks:

Leon Bridges – Smooth Sailing

Recorded for Live from Studio X at Bottom Lounge. 3/11/16.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – S.O.B.

Recorded Live From the BCBS Performance Studio 10/30/15.

The Arcs – Put A Flower in Your Pocket

Recorded Live from the BCBS Performance Studio 8/13/15.

Jason Isbell – 24 Frames

Recorded for Live from Studio X from Subterranean. 2/20/16.

Andrew Bird – Capsized

Recorded Live from the BCBS Performance Studio. 4/18/16.

Barns Courtney – Fire

Recorded Live from the BCBS Performance Studio. 4/1/15.

Avett Brothers – Ain’t No Man

Recorded Live from Studio X at Martyr’s. 4/22/16.

Michael Kiwanuka – One More Night

Recorded live for XRT Sunday Night Concert at Double Door. 4/9/16.

X Ambassadors – Renegades

Recorded Live from the BCBS Performance Studio 7/24/15.

Of Monsters & Men – I Of The Storm

Recorded Live from the BCBS Performance Studio. 5/12/15.

Silversun Pickups – Nightlight

Recorded Live from the BCBS Performance Studio. 9/1/15.

Declan McKenna – Brazil

Recorded Live from the BCBS Performance Studio. 3/30/16.

Twin Peaks – Walk To The One You Love

Recorded Live from the BCBS Performance Studio. 7/11/16.

Lumineers – Ophelia

Recorded Live from Studio X at SPACE. 3/4/16.

The Record Company – Off the Ground

Recorded Live from 93XRT’s St. Patrick’s Day Broadcast at House of Beers. 3/17/16.

Los Lobos – Made To Break Your Heart

Recorded Live from Studio X at Reggie’s Rock Club. 9/24/15.

