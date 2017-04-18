Get Your Limited Edition Vinyl Copy Of ONXRT Vol. 18 On Record Store Day

Celebrate Record Store Day 2017 with 93XRT by picking up a special, limited edition vinyl copy of ONXRT: Live from the Archives, Vol. 18!
Pick it up at one of these local record stores!
– Beverly Records, 11612 Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60643
– Dave’s Records, 2604 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614
– Laurie’ Planet of Sound, 4639 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
– Reckless Records, 26 E Madison St, Chicago, IL 60602
– Rediscover Records, 9 S Spring St, Elgin, IL 60120
– Reggies Record Breakers, 2105 S State St, Chicago, IL 60616
– Val’s Halla Records, 239 Harrison St, Oak Park, IL 60304
ONXRT: Live from the Archives, Volume 18 includes the following tracks:
Leon Bridges – Smooth Sailing
Recorded for Live from Studio X at Bottom Lounge. 3/11/16.
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – S.O.B.
Recorded Live From the BCBS Performance Studio 10/30/15.
The Arcs – Put A Flower in Your Pocket
Recorded Live from the BCBS Performance Studio 8/13/15.
Jason Isbell – 24 Frames
Recorded for Live from Studio X from Subterranean. 2/20/16.
Andrew Bird – Capsized
Recorded Live from the BCBS Performance Studio. 4/18/16.
Barns Courtney – Fire
Recorded Live from the BCBS Performance Studio. 4/1/15.
Avett Brothers – Ain’t No Man
Recorded Live from Studio X at Martyr’s. 4/22/16.
Michael Kiwanuka – One More Night
Recorded live for XRT Sunday Night Concert at Double Door. 4/9/16.
X Ambassadors – Renegades
Recorded Live from the BCBS Performance Studio 7/24/15.
Of Monsters & Men – I Of The Storm
Recorded Live from the BCBS Performance Studio. 5/12/15.
Silversun Pickups – Nightlight
Recorded Live from the BCBS Performance Studio. 9/1/15.
Declan McKenna – Brazil
Recorded Live from the BCBS Performance Studio. 3/30/16.
Twin Peaks – Walk To The One You Love
Recorded Live from the BCBS Performance Studio. 7/11/16.
Lumineers – Ophelia
Recorded Live from Studio X at SPACE. 3/4/16.
The Record Company – Off the Ground
Recorded Live from 93XRT’s St. Patrick’s Day Broadcast at House of Beers. 3/17/16.
Los Lobos – Made To Break Your Heart
Recorded Live from Studio X at Reggie’s Rock Club. 9/24/15.