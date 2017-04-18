Father John Misty Wants You to “Discover L.A.”

Father John Misty has lent one of his songs to a new “Discover Los Angeles” ad that promotes the city’s beauty and diversity while stressing that everyone is welcome in the second largest city in the country. According to Billboard, the advertisement’s aim is to recapture some of the tourism dollars that the U.S. is losing following President Trump’s attempted travel ban.

The creative director for Discover Los Angeles said, “When conceptualizing the spot, it was important for us to work with a local artist who is as passionate about our great city as we are, and Father John Misty’s ‘Real Love Baby’ was a perfect choice to set the tone and vibe for our film.”

