WXRT Blues Fest Broadcast – Line-Up Announcement On Blues Breakers Tonight

April 17, 2017 12:54 PM By Tom Marker

Tonight on Blues Breakers our Artist of the Week will be Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, listed an a big influence on the late Chicago Blues legend Lonnie Brooks. We will also be making the announcement tonight regarding the stars of our annual WXRT Blues Breakers Blues Fest Broadcast from Buddy Guy’s Legends. On Thursday, June 8, from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm this free admission event and broadcast will be taking place on the evening before the Chicago Blues Festival begins. Be listening tonight to see who the performers will be. Blues Breakers, every Monday night from 9-10.

