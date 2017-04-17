The Big Difference Between A Record Player And A Turntable Most People Overlook

April 17, 2017 4:56 PM By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Record Store Day, Val's Halla, Val's Halla Records Store

As we gear up to spin nothing but vinyl from 12 PM – 12 AM this Saturday in celebration of Record Store Day, we decided to pay a visit to a woman who’s been at this for longer than we’ve been around.

Val Camilletti of Val’s Halla Records has been a fixture in the community for decades. With the rise in popularity of vinyl, there’s one important distinction that’s gotten lost in the shuffle.

A record player and a turntable are not the same thing!

Watch above as Val explains the difference between the two and how it can affect your setup.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

More from Marty Rosenbaum
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances

Listen Live