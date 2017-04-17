The Big Difference Between A Record Player And A Turntable Most People Overlook

As we gear up to spin nothing but vinyl from 12 PM – 12 AM this Saturday in celebration of Record Store Day, we decided to pay a visit to a woman who’s been at this for longer than we’ve been around.

Val Camilletti of Val’s Halla Records has been a fixture in the community for decades. With the rise in popularity of vinyl, there’s one important distinction that’s gotten lost in the shuffle.

A record player and a turntable are not the same thing!

Watch above as Val explains the difference between the two and how it can affect your setup.

