THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Kevin Morby – ‘Aboard My Train’

April 17, 2017 11:45 PM By Jason Thomas
Filed Under: Aboard My Train, City Music, Kevin Morby

If you’re thinking to yourself, “Hey, Kevin Morby put out an album last year, he can’t possibly have new music out already,” well, we have a pleasant surprise for you. Yes, his excellent Singing Saw came out in 2016, and what’s being described as the “companion piece” to that album will be out in June. Look for City Music on June 16, and look for Kevin in Chicago sometime in late-summer.

10pm

Future Islands – “Cave” (4AD)

Big Thief – “Mythological Beauty” (Saddle Creek)

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – “French Press” (Sub Pop)

(break)

Hercules & Love Affair – “Controller (feat. Faris Badwan)” (Big Beat)

Father John Misty – “Total Entertainment Forever” (Sub Pop)

Sneaks – “Hair Slick Back” (Merge)

Kevin Morby – “Aboard My Train” (Dead Oceans)

Planetarium – “Saturn” (4AD)

Feist – “Century (feat. Jarvis Cocker)” (Universal)

Ho99o9 – “City Rejects” (Caroline)

(break)

Mac DeMarco – “On the Level” (Captured Tracks)

Com Truise – “Memory” (Ghostly International)

11pm

Whitney – “You’ve Got a Woman” (Secretly Canadian)

The New Pornographers – “Whiteout Conditions” (Concord)

Vagabon – “Cold Apartment” (Father/Daughter)

Slowdive – “Sugar for the Pill” (Dead Oceans)

(break)

Woods – “Bleeding Blue” (Woodsist)

RAC – “This Song (feat. Rostam)” (Counter)

(Sandy) Alex G – “Proud” (Domino)

Mew – “Twist Quest” ([PIAS])

Beach Fossils – “Saint Ivy” (Bayonet)

Perfume Genius – “Slip Away” (Matador)

(break)

Wavves – “Million Enemies” (Ghost Ramp)

Amber Coffman – “No Coffee” (Columbia)

Girlpool – “It Gets More Blue” (Anti-)

