Local Anesthetic Playlist For Sunday, April 16, 2017 [Playlist & Free Download]

As often happens when I interview a) somebody I’ve known for quite awhile b) hasn’t been a guest on Anesthetic also in quite awhile and c) has a new record out that I’m super-stoked about, my conversation with The Drastics drummer/producer Anthony Abbinanti was wide-ranging and pretty much an anything goes affair. What can I say? I just love that man and I absolutely love the new Drastics side Noir. It was cool to get a refresher on the rub-a-dub sound, talk about reggae and dub origins, the history of The Drastics, their MJ a Rocker project (follow the link for a free download! So awesome!), Anthony’s new Happy As A Lark label and, of course, give a listen back to a classic Drastics contribution to the 2009 Anesthetic Holiday Spectacular. In case you missed it, it’s all at the link below. Thank you for listening.



Local Anesthetic Playlist – April 16, 2017 with special guest Anthony Abbinanti of The Drastics: ”In Our Town”

”The Lick”

”Rock With You”

”None of That” (2009 XRT Christmas message)

”What a Ting”

Listen To More Episodes Of Local Anesthetic

Connect With Local Anesthetic On Facebook

Submit Your Music