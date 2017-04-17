Local Anesthetic Playlist For Sunday, April 16, 2017 [Playlist & Free Download]

April 17, 2017 10:13 AM By Richard Milne
Filed Under: Local Anesthetic

As often happens when I interview a) somebody I’ve known for quite awhile b) hasn’t been a guest on Anesthetic also in quite awhile and c) has a new record out that I’m super-stoked about, my conversation with The Drastics drummer/producer Anthony Abbinanti was wide-ranging and pretty much an anything goes affair. What can I say? I just love that man and I absolutely love the new Drastics side Noir. It was cool to get a refresher on the rub-a-dub sound, talk about reggae and dub origins, the history of The Drastics, their MJ a Rocker project (follow the link for a free download! So awesome!), Anthony’s new Happy As A Lark label and, of course, give a listen back to a classic Drastics contribution to the 2009 Anesthetic Holiday Spectacular. In case you missed it, it’s all at the link below. Thank you for listening.

    Local Anesthetic Playlist – April 16, 2017 with special guest Anthony Abbinanti of The Drastics:

  • ”In Our Town”
  • ”The Lick”
  • ”Rock With You”
  • ”None of That” (2009 XRT Christmas message)
  • ”What a Ting”

Listen To More Episodes Of Local Anesthetic

Connect With Local Anesthetic On Facebook

Submit Your Music

More from Richard Milne
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live