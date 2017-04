Lorde’s Coachella set was highly anticipated for several reasons. First, it marked her return to the stage and the festival setting after a lengthy absence. Second of all, there was the possibility of hearing new music from her upcoming album Melodrama for the first time.

That was the case as Lorde mixed old favorites alongside new songs during her set this past weekend.

Included in her performance was the debut of a new track “Homemade Dynamite”. Take a listen to it above.

