Len & Lin: Keep It Together [Listen]

After taking two of three from their first three opponents, the Pittsburgh Pirates came into Wrigley and swept the defending World Series champs. The Cubs had their moments, though: they had plenty of baserunners and the bullpen made only a couple mistakes. A lack of timely hitting and solid relief pitching led to Pirate comebacks and find a bit of an early logjam in the NL Central with both the Bucs & Cubs mired at .500 while Cincinnati and the incoming Brewers atop the division.

