Len & Lin: Keep It Together [Listen]

April 17, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Len & Lin, Len Kasper, Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Wrigley Field

After taking two of three from their first three opponents, the Pittsburgh Pirates came into Wrigley and swept the defending World Series champs. The Cubs had their moments, though: they had plenty of baserunners and the bullpen made only a couple mistakes. A lack of timely hitting and solid relief pitching led to Pirate comebacks and find a bit of an early logjam in the NL Central with both the Bucs & Cubs mired at .500 while Cincinnati and the incoming Brewers atop the division.

Len Kasper returns to join Lin Brehmer on the XRT Morning Show at 8:30am Mondays & Fridays to talk about your World Series champion Chicago Cubs. Len & Lin: the returning champs of baseball and rock n roll.

