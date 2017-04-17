Inside The New Rolling Stones ‘Exhibitionism’ Exhibit At Navy Pier

Rolling Stones fans will want to make a trip to Navy Pier their top priority over the next few months.

“Exhibitionism” chronicles the history of The Rolling Stones providing an in depth look at over 50 years of the band.

It’s the largest touring exhibit of its kind and features more than 500 rare items covering the band’s influence on fashion, film, recording, art and design.

Whether it’s looking at a recreation of the 1962 flat Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, and Brian Jones shared, to the Olympic Studio containing all original instruments, to 65 costumes the band wore on tour and at events, “Exhibitionism” gives fans a look at The Rolling Stones they’ve never seen before.

For a complete look at the exhibit, head on over to CBS Chicago.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram