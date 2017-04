There’s good news & there’s better news.

The good news is that Gorillaz will be releasing their upcoming record Humanz on April 28th.

The better news is that Gorillaz announced a North American tour in support of the album. Plus, the tour will kick off in Chicago!

On July 8th, Gorillaz will perform at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 AM via Live Nation.

