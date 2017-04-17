Free Summer Movies In Millennium Park Returns With Excellent Film Lineup

April 17, 2017 12:17 PM
Filed Under: Chicago, Millennium Park, Free Movies

What beats watching a movie on a warm summer night in Millennium Park with downtown Chicago as your backdrop? Not much!

The city announced this year’s lineup of free movies in Millennium Park and it includes an excellent mix of classics and new films.

Each film will be screened Tuesday nights at 6:30 PM at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park.

June 13: “The Blues Brothers”

June 20: “Caddyshack”

June 27: “Julie & Julia”

July 11: “El Norte”

July 18: “La La Land”

July 25: “Network”

Aug. 1: “Bend It Like Beckham”

Aug. 8 “Full Moon” double feature:

• “Ghost”

• “The Shining”

Aug. 15: “Hidden Figures”

Aug. 22: “The Five Heartbeats”

10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24: “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” 80th Anniversary family daytime screening

Aug. 29: “The Princess Bride”

Sept. 5: “Wayne’s World”

