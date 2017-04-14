US Bombs ISIS In Afghanistan, Anticipates North Korean Nuke Test – News With Mary Dixon

Afghan officials say about three dozen Islamic State fighters have been killed by an 11-ton American bomb. The Massive Ordnance Air Blast is also known as the Mother of All Bombs … US intelligence officials think North Korea may conduct another nuclear test this weekend. It’s possible US forces would be ready to launch a pre-emptive strike … Chicago aldermen say city aviation officers shouldn’t be doing United Airlines’ dirty work. The lawyer for the Kentucky doctor dragged off a United flight at O’Hare says he’s recovering from a concussion, and a lawsuit is likely … A dozen teachers at the fancy Connecticut boarding school Choate-Rosemary Hall are accused of sexually assaulting students over several decades … NASA scientists think one of Saturn’s moons might support life … The Blackhawks lost to the Predators in their first game of the playoffs … the Cubs and White Sox won … There’s a chance of rain on this Good Friday, with temperatures ranging from the low-70s inland and low-50s by the lake.