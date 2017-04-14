The Drastics On This Sunday Night’s Local Anesthetic!

The first thing you notice about The Drastics‘ Noir are the songs. Damn good ones featuring a host of guest vocalists including MC Zulu, Cosmos Ray (Akasha), Michigan and Smiley, Katie Kadan and more. The next thing is the sound. Drummer/producer Anthony Abbinanti creates a sweet soundscape to push these songs to a hippy, trippy level that’s as catchy as the tunes themselves. And, man, these cats in The Drastics can play. It’s all solid hits and nary a miss from Abbinanti aka Nantee (drums, keyboards, percussion, blood spills), Tom Riley aka Rom Tiley (tenor sax, flute, cable wrapping), Andrew Zelm aka Baby Dre (trombone, melodica, chord clusters), Brian Citro aka Citbro (guitar, legal precedent), Chris Merrill aka Hundo (bass, 30hz), and Elliot Ross (guitar, just guitar). Have I mentioned this is my favorite Chicago release of 2017 so far? You know me, tho, just gushing over a band and their music in a blog is never quite enough. Thus, Mr. Abbinanti himself will swing by this Sunday for some in-person Richard Milne bloviating on Local Anesthetic. We’ve got tons of tunes to play and topics to discuss. Join myself and my man Anthony Abbinanti on Local Anesthetic this Sunday at 7:30pm here on XRT. Dig?



