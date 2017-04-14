Scott Ian Talks about Meeting Donald Trump at Black-Tie Event (While in a Black Leather Jacket)

Scott Ian of Anthrax is easily one of the most recognizable rock musicians on the planet. With his shaved head and long chin beard, he’s easy to spot, and even before he shaved his head he was still hard to miss. Scott’s been in the game for a long time, so as you’d expect, he has some amusing stories to share. Ever heard the one about Lemmy’s shorts? Anyway, as Scott tells Rolling Stone, he ran into Donald Trump at a charity auction a few years back and The Donald wasn’t too pleased with Scott’s attire. Scott then made a purchase at the auction and that turned things things around in The Donald’s eyes as he seemingly went from “failing” and “sad” to a “terrific, tremendous” person.