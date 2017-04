Scott Ian Talks about Meeting Donald Trump at Black-Tie Event (While in a Black Leather Jacket)

Scott Ian of Anthrax is easily one of the most recognizable rock musicians on the planet. With his shaved head and long chin beard , he’s easy to spot, and even before he shaved his head he was still hard to miss . Scott’s been in the game for a long time, so as you’d expect, he has some amusing stories to share. Ever heard the one about Lemmy’s shorts ? Anyway, as Scott tells Rolling Stone, he ran into Donald Trump at a charity auction a few years back and The Donald wasn’t too pleased with Scott’s attire. Scott then made a purchase at the auction and that turned things things around in The Donald’s eyes as he seemingly went from “failing” and “sad” to a “terrific, tremendous” person.