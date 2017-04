Mavis Staples was honored at the Auditorium Theatre back in 2014 for an all-star 75th birthday celebration.

One of the highlights of the evening was Arcade Fire’s Win Butler & Regine Chassagne joining Staples to cover the Talking Heads tune “Slippery People”.

The full live album will be available on June 2nd, but hear their rendition of “Slippery People” below.

