Len & Lin: Champion Cubs Are Lord of the Rings [Listen]

April 14, 2017 12:15 PM By Chris Cwiak
The Cubs World Series celebration continued this week with the championship ring presentation Wednesday following the banner raising on Monday. The rings, 108 years in the making, spared no detail in celebrating the relief of the longest drought in professional sport. 108 diamonds encrust the mammoth piece of jewelry, with representations of the Wrigley Field marquee, player name and number, the ‘W’ flag, the final postseason series totals, and notably, a goat’s head. The Cubs have now taken two of three from each of their first three opponents and look to do more against the Pittsburgh Pirates as they put the 2016 World Series championship celebrations in the rearview mirror.

