Are These The Best Pizza Joints In The Midwest?

Pizza, it's always a hot topic for debate!

The Daily Meal published a list of the best pizza’s in every state and names Pequod’s as Illinois’ best pizza.

They wrote,

Pequod’s deep dish, known for its “caramelized crust,” earns points for its chewy, crusty, quasi-burnt cheese crust that forms the outer edge of this cheesy casserole, adding a welcome degree of texture that probably wouldn’t be necessary if it weren’t nearly an inch thick. But it is necessary. And beautiful. And it does add that texture. And you can thank the fact that they spread a thin layer of cheese along the outer part of the crust where it darkens against the side of the pan.

For out neighbors to the North, Zaffiro’s Pizza in Milwaukee took home the title as Wisconsin’s best pizza. The top pizza in Indiana went to Diavola in Indianapolis.

