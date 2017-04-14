10 Heard-On-TV/Movies Ray LaMontagne Song Favorites

Like it or not, TV shows, movies and even commercials are how many people discover new music these days. One thing that grabbed us, though, is how good the music often is. For instance, we watched a lot of True Blood, and one particular song that caught our attention was the soulful, husky voice of Americana heartthrob, Ray LaMontagne. It’s not the first time the folk singer-songwriter has been featured on TV and film.

From the popular vampire Twilight series toshows like True Blood and Grey’s Anatomy, here are ten of our recent heard-on-TV/Movie song favorites.

10. Sink your teeth into “Trouble” as heard on True Blood‘s Season One (episode 12).

9. Thirsty for more? LaMontagne writes a song for the popular vampire franchise original soundtrack, New Moon released in 2010.

8. “Three More Days” from the romantic-comedy Life As We Know It (2010)

7. You might want to have some Kleenex beside you. “Let It Be” from I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009) is just one of those songs.

6. “I could hold you in my arms / I could hold you forever / When you kissed my lips with my mouth so full of questions…” Lyrics to “Hold You In My Arms” from Season three’s Grey’s Anatomy (episode 25).



5. “All The Wild Horses” is a lovely heartfelt diddy featured in the comedy/drama The Boys Are Back (2009)

4. “Shelter” is an amazing song featuring the true vocal talents of Ray LaMontagne. It was featured in the romantic/comedy starring Meryl Streep and Uma Thurman called Prime (2005)

3. Speaking of Meryl Streep. “How Come” is featured in The Devil Wears Prada (2006)



2. Great Song from the 2008 album Gossip in the Grain. It was also featured in the movie I Love You, Man.



1. In 2008, Ray wrote a song to woo the White Stripes Meg White. Perfect timing as Jack White was busy recording with Alicia Keys. The love song was also featured on the soundtrack to the TV show 90210.

