John Mayer & Dave Chappelle share a long friendship with one another.

Mayer was performing in Chappelle’s home state last night as he played the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. He brought out Chappelle at the end of the show where the two discussed their long time friendship as well as pay tribute to the late Charlie Murphy, who passed away earlier in the day.

Check out the full clip including a performance of “You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me” above.

