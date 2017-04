Anthony Rizzo hit his first home run of the year today and did so in grand fashion. By making a beer explode!

Rizzo’s home run in the bottom of the first gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead over the Dodgers and annihilated a bleacher fan’s beer in the process.

It was all worth it though as the fan had a giant smile on her face afterwards.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram