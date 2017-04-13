Lin Brehmer is LIVE with 'Iron Chef Gauntlet' Chefs Stephanie Izard and Sarah Grueneberg WATCH NOW

This Week’s Giveaways

April 13, 2017 3:41 PM

Take a look at what we’re giving away on 93XRT.com this week! Click on the links below to enter the contest.

Win Tickets to See Father John Misty!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Father John Misty at the Auditorium Theatre!

Win Tickets to See Fleet Foxes!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Fleet Foxes!

Win Tickets to See Phish!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Phish!

Win Tickets to See Rodrigo Y Gabriela!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Rodrigo Y Gabriela!

Magic Giant Perform Live on the BCBS Performance Stage

Magic Giant will perform live on the BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage at 2:30P on Monday, April 24th! Enter for your chance to attend the performance.

Win Tickets to See Marcus King Band!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Marcus King Band at SPACE!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live