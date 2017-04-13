Inside The Making Of The Cubs 2016 World Series Championship Ring

The Cubs raised their championship banner on Monday and last night they received their World Series ring! It was the final ceremony to commemorate the 2016 championship.

The ring has 108 stones, includes the date and time the Cubs won the World Series, game scores, and more. It’s been said that one ring is worth $70,000! The organization wasn’t stingy either. They handed out 1,908 rings to front office, field staff, field crew, and of course the team.