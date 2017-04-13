Lin Brehmer is LIVE with 'Iron Chef Gauntlet' Chefs Stephanie Izard and Sarah Grueneberg WATCH NOW

Former Pearl Jam Drummer Dave Abbruzzese On Rock Hall Of Fame “The Band & The Hall Did Not Invite Or Contact Me”

April 13, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: dave abbruzzese, Pearl Jam

Although it was initially reported that Pearl Jam invited all of their ex-drummers to the band’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, former drummer Dave Abbruzzese disputes that claim.

In a lengthy Facebook post (which you can view below), Abbruzzese wrote

“the band and the hall did not invite or contact me.. The band tweeted that they welcomed the idea of the event granting the possibility of all the drummers to be in the same room. That isn’t an invite.”

Eddie Vedder, Mike McCready, Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard, Matt Cameron, and Dave Krusen were the members listed by the Rock Hall for induction.

Abbruzzese added,

“I personally have deep respect for all drummers and of course the five that participated in the pearl jam bands carreer… I am going to say this; For the band to put me in the same light as Matt Chamberlain & Dave K really was a slap in the face.”

Read his entire post below.

