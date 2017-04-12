Watch Live Coachella Sets From Radiohead, Father John Misty, The Head & The Heart, New Order, & More

Got that music festival itch? Well, prepared to have it scratched this weekend!

Coachella kicks off this weekend and you can be a part of the festival from the confines of your own home.

The fest will be streaming 80 sets on their YouTube page this weekend. Check out their full schedule here.

Artists with scheduled live stream sets include Bastille, Bon Iver, Car Seat Headrest, Empire Of The Sun, Father John Misty, Hans Zimmer, Jack Garratt, Joseph, Kaleo, Lady Gaga, Local Natives, Lorde, Mac DeMarco, New Order, Phantogram, Radiohead, The Head And The Heart, The Lemon Twigs, The xx, Toots & The Maytals, Two Door Cinema Club, and more.

